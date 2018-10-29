Vote for the Prep Talk Boys Athlete of the Week (Oct. 29)

We are giving readers the opportunity this year to choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week.

You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday.

Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.

To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.

Here are this week's candidates:

• Declan Brown, Southwestern, soccer — Sophomore saved two penalty kicks to help Trojans win first class title (B-2) since 1997.

• Josh Peron, Frontier, cross country — Sophomore won ECIC championship with 5K time of 16:14.76, leading WNY No. 1 Falcons to overall league title.

• Andrew Perreault, Lew-Port, cross country/soccer — Won NFL championship with 5K time of 16:36.4 after scoring a goal in Lancers’ Class B-2 soccer title game victory that ended 25-year championship drought.

• John Speyer, West Seneca West, football — Set school record with 305 rushing yards to go along with four touchdowns and an interception in Indians’ thrilling 50-49 playoff win over Starpoint.

• Ben Woolingham, Williamsville East, soccer — Scored twice including double overtime winner for Flames in Class A-1 final victory over Hamburg.

