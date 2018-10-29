VIZZINI, Thomas A., Sr.

VIZZINI - Thomas A., Sr. Of Buffalo, entered into rest October 27, 2018, beloved husband of Carmen (nee Incao) Vizzini; devoted father of Jim (Naheed) Vizzini, the late Thomas Vizzini, Jr. and the late Donna Marie (Rick) Przybyl; cherished Papa of Marie (Joseph), Matthew (Olivia), Amber-Rose, Giosepina, Salvatore and Santino; adored great-grandfather of Joseph, Nicholas and Lyra; loving son of the late Angelo and Josephine Vizzini; dear brother of Sam (late Tina) Vizzini and predeceased by five siblings; also survived by other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Hope Church (Annunciation Church), corner of Lafayette Ave. and Grant St., Buffalo on Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Mr. Vizzini was a veteran of the U.S. Navy Seabees and served during WWII and the Korean War. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Help for Heroes. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com