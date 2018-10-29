VELLA, Carol J. "Nannie" (Ricatone)

October 27, 2018. Beloved wife of the late John Vella; dear mother of Linda Barnes and Kathy (Michael) Donaldson; loving "Nannie" of Erika (Russell) Marranca, Ryan (Kourtney) Donaldson, Jennifer (Perry) Brandenburg, Glorianna and Peter Barnes; great-"Nannie" of Bailey and Bradley Marranca; sister of late John Ricatone. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Holy Spirit Church (Dakota Ave.) on Wednesday at 9:30 AM, followed by interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be made at www.denglerrobertspernalfuneral.com