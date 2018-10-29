UB football gameday: Miami (Ohio) at Bulls

Kickoff: 8 p.m. Tuesday

TV: ESPN2

Radio: ESPN 1520

Records: Buffalo 7-1, 4-0 MAC; Miami (Ohio) 3-5, 3-1 MAC

Last time out: The Bulls rallied from a 10-point deficit at halftime to beat defending MAC champion Toledo, 31-17, Oct. 20 at the Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio. UB running back Jaret Patterson scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, and quarterback Tyree Jackson threw for a season-high 326 yards, despite being sacked five times.

Miami (Ohio) lost 31-30 to Army in double overtime in a nonconference game at West Point, N.Y. The RedHawks tied the game with 17 seconds left in regulation on Nate Becker’s touchdown catch from quarterback Gus Ragland, and cut the Black Knights’ lead to 31-30 in the second overtime on Luke Mayock’s touchdown catch. The Black Knights stopped Kenny Young inside the 3-yard line on a two-point conversion attempt to end the game.

History: Miami (Ohio) leads the all-time series, 14-6. The Bulls have won four of the last six meetings, but the RedHawks defeated the Bulls 24-14 on Oct. 21, 2017, at Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio.

Let’s go streaking: The Bulls have won three straight and can win their fourth straight game for the second time this season. UB won four in a row from Sept. 1 to Sept. 22. The Bulls have also won 10 of their 11 last MAC games, and have won seven straight MAC games dating back to Nov. 7, 2017. UB can also improve to 5-0 in the MAC for the first time since 2013.

Up in the air: The Bulls are sixth in the MAC in passing offense (235 yards), but have gotten a boost from the return of wide receiver Anthony Johnson, who returned Oct. 20 at Toledo, after missing all or parts of three games due to an injury to his left hamstring. Johnson caught four passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns against the Rockets, his most productive game in nearly two months. He’s one of five UB players with at least 129 receiving yards.

Nightlife: UB kicks off the “MACtion” slate of it schedule. The Bulls will play three weeknight games in the next three weeks, and are 13-9 in weeknight conference games. The Bulls were 2-0 in 2017 in weeknight conference games.

For the foes: The RedHawks are in second place in the MAC East Division at 3-1, behind 4-0 Buffalo.

Ragland, Miami's quarterback, is 160-264-3 passing, for 1,769 yards and 14 touchdowns. He passed for 329 yards and four touchdowns in a nonconference loss Oct. 20 at Army, and works behind a stout offensive line that has allowed only seven sacks this season, which is second in the MAC behind Buffalo (six sacks allowed).

The RedHawks have emerged as one of the MAC’s high-scoring teams. Miami has scored 179 points in its last five games, and have scored at least 30 points in each of those five games. Miami last scored at least 30 points in five straight games in 2003, when Ben Roethlisberger was its quarterback.

Miami’s red-zone offense is one of the MAC’s most productive at 96.7 percent. Of its 29 scores, 22 are touchdowns.

Miami is second in the MAC in total defense (349.8 yards) but fifth in pass defense (198.1), and its kickoff return team leads the MAC (27.4 yards). Maurice Thomas averages 28.2 yards per kickoff return, which is second in the MAC.