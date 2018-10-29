Two drivers injured in head-on crash in Town of Sheridan

Two motorists were injured in a head-on crash shortly before 6 p.m. Monday at Route 5 and Harrington Road in the Town of Sheridan, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies said that the collision occurred when a westbound vehicle operated by Alex D. Wirfel, 18, of Hamburg, allegedly attempted to turn left into the path of an eastbound vehicle driven by David P. Pompietlasz, 63, of Sheridan.

Both drivers were transported by emergency medical technicians for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, deputies said.

Wirfel was charged with failure to yield the right of way.