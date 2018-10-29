Town of Tonawanda delays winter parking ban

Tonawanda residents have two more weeks to clear space in their garages before the town's winter parking ban goes into effect.

The town on Monday said it will delay the overnight parking restrictions, set to take effect Thursday, until Nov. 15.

The rules ban parking on town streets between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. through the winter and early spring.

Though the ban is lifted temporarily, officials ask residents to move their cars in case of a snowstorm to make way for town plows.