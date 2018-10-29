This Week in Buffalo: Beggars Night with Soul Patch, Monster Ball, 'Three Musketeers'

If this past weekend's Halloween parties around Buffalo weren't enough to satisfy your thirst for scantily clad superheroes or goblin fuel (a generic name for domestic beer), then there remain plenty of opportunities this week to wear a costume or explore an alter-ego.

9 p.m. Oct. 30 in Buffalo Iron Works (49 Illinois St.). Cost is $14 at the door.

Local six-piece Soul Patch - known for its enthusiastic covers of '90s alternative - is a beloved party band that typically draws a hearty crowd. Every Time I Die frontman Keith Buckley is at the helm here, and he can deliver mean renditions of "Semi-Charmed Life" by Third Eye Blind and "Creep" by Radiohead.

Revel in '90s classics at Iron Works for Beggars Night, traditionally the night before Halloween where kids walked the streets for treats - that they actually had to earn through some kind of a performance stunt. The date was set aside for younger ones to separate them from the "hooliganism" of Halloween.

8 p.m. Oct. 31 in Duke's Bohemian Grove Bar (253 Allen St.). Free to attend.

Confront the peril of getting barbecue sauce from DBGB's celebrated smoked wings on your Halloween costume at the Allentown haunt that virtually never closes. Is there a more suitable place to celebrate Halloween than late-night Allentown?

The grand prize for the costume contest is $500 - not the Mega Millions pot, but still incentive to do better than the nurse costume you've worn the last 12 years - while beats from Drop D, the Incredible Scott Down, Charles Masters and Malik von Saint will refuse to let the party slow down.

Exciting note: Beer prices will be reduced, as Duke's wants its fall inventory to vanish.

7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 in Shea's 710 Theatre (710 Main St.). Tickets start at $44 and may be purchased here. The performance runs through Nov. 18.

Five local theaters - Irish Classical, Road Less Traveled, Shea's 710, MusicalFare and Theatre of Youth - have joined forces to present a sturdy "Three Musketeers," a tale of adventure and friendship - through strength, courage and unity - with a healthy side of humor.

The play's themes gel nicely with the willingness of these local companies to work in unison; the event preview page highlights the age-old motto, "all for one and one for all."

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds Event Center (5820 South Park Ave., Hamburg). Tickets are $10 at the door, online or $8, before Nov. 1 at the locations listed here. Children 12 years and younger get in for free. Market runs through Nov. 4.

Premier Promotions doesn't hold back when touting its own event as "simply the best holiday market in the US."

While it's probably impossible to defend that statement, the vendor list is extensive and features products from all over the country. There's plenty of space in the Hamburg Fairgrounds Event Center to peruse potential holiday gifts - five whole buildings! - and the Tavern and Food Truck Rodeo allows more local businesses to be represented.

Read more about Christmas in the Country's rise to prominence.

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 30 at Walden Galleria (One Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga) in the lower level by Forever 21. Cost is $3 pre-sale at mall office above DSW or at American Cancer Society to skip the line, $2 at the door, but does not allow purchaser to skip the line.

It's not often that presale tickets are more expensive than door admission, but the former allows the buyer to skip the line, which has been sizable in the past.

Expect plenty of candy, costumes and festive decor in what will be a creepily transformed Walden Galleria. The heart of the action is at the pumpkin patch, where more treats and prizes will be available. Galleria of Treats is intended to be a safer alternative to Halloween night trick or treating.

7 p.m. Oct. 30 in Town Ballroom (681 Main St.). Cost is $28 in advance here, or $32 at the door.

Better known for her former roles in The Pixies on bass and vocals, Kim Deal's now-primary project has been around since 1988 and drops by Buffalo on Tuesday. If the band's name sounds vaguely rings a bell, it's possible you've heard "Cannonball."

Kim's twin sister Kelley is the band's lead guitarist, and the latter spoke with Creative Loafing Tampa Bay (that's a real name) about the Breeders' most-recent album, "All Nerve," which came out March 2, and about the band's history.

Opens 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 and runs through Nov. 4 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre (646 Main St.). Tickets range from $32-$72 and may be purchased here.

The pedigree is strong in this Broadway play, as director Bartlett Sher's resume includes a Tony Award for his work on 2008's "South Pacific." You'll be humming "If I Were a Rich Man" for weeks.

Doors at 8 p.m. Nov. 1 in Town Ballroom (681 Main St.). Cost is $25 in advance here or $30 at the door.

California-born producer Jeff Montalvo is part of EDM, as his Seven Lions project comes to Town on Thursday night. The overwrought band profile is yet another worth reading:

"With soulful, deep, hybridized creations - at times majestic, at others pulverizing - all distinctly his own, the 26-year-old multi-talented musician is single-handedly changing the sonic landscape for future generations to come by bridging the gap between the soaring, ethereal vibe of trance and intensely adrenalizing bass music."

Doors open at 6 p.m., movie begins at 7 Oct. 31 in the Screening Room Cinema Cafe in the Boulevard Mall (880 Alberta Drive, Amherst). Cost is $10 in advance here.

Celebrate Halloween by watching "Halloween," which kicks off a double bill that concludes with "Suspiria: The New Restoration." The John Carpenter-directed 1978 classic offers plenty of the scares, gore and thrill that have become associated with Halloween entertainment - and a chance to compare the flick to the just-released "Halloween" - while "Suspiria" is back by popular demand due to its filmmaking wizardry.

