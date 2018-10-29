The best Twitter reactions to Bills retiring Thurman Thomas' No. 34 jersey
Thurman Thomas will become the third player with a retired number in Buffalo Bills franchise history when his No. 34 jersey is officially retired during halftime at the Buffalo Bills versus New England Patriots game Monday night at New Era Field. Bills fans left touching photos and tributes on social media with the hashtag #Forever34.
Congrats to my Big Bruh @thurmanthomas Much Deserved. One of the greatest backs to ever touch the field!! #BillsMafia
— Fred Jackson (@Fred22Jackson) October 30, 2018
@thurmanthomas @pthomas3434 @buffalobills #BillsMafia #Forever34 pic.twitter.com/5fSZ2dOsLQ
— Mary E Udell (@MarBear1975) October 30, 2018
Got this jersey in 1991. Doesn’t fit anymore, but displayed proudly tonight as this guy gets his number retired! Go Bills! #thurmanator #BillsMafia #Forever34 #GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/KXiJsO6agN
— Mike Ryan (@ThePrivate327) October 29, 2018
Thurman was the best offensive Buffalo Bill of all time. Unstoppable. So many highlights. I once wrote a “Letter to the Editor” article to the @TheBuffaloNews & said @thurmanthomas was the best thing to happen to this town since the snowblower. Right then. Right now. #34Forever
— PCJr (@pmxcrowleyjr) October 29, 2018
There’s only one jersey to wear tonight!! @buffalobills @thurmanthomas pic.twitter.com/WHG3VpdUk2
— Jake Marshall (@J_Marsh99) October 29, 2018
Only for tonight will I wear it, then it back into the frame it goes. #Forever34 🐐 #BillsMafia #Bills #GoBills #MNF #BeatThePatriots
Thank You @thurmanthomas @MidSouthBills Salute you... ❤💙❤💙❤
👑KingBuff pic.twitter.com/ONdk46iH0a
— 👑KingBuff of The South (@cncj0103) October 29, 2018
#Forever34. Thank you @thurmanthomas for all your hard work. All your love and all your support to Buffalo. We love you and tonight's honor is just a small token of what we here in Buffalo feel about you.
— Cindy (@cindycif) October 29, 2018
6-ish year old me sitting on @thurmanthomas lap in ~ #1989 . #congrats on getting your @buffalobills #jersey #retired tonight! #gobills #billsmafia #thurmanthomas #circlethewagons pic.twitter.com/QmGsYRHAL9
— Kasey (@hundter09) October 29, 2018
