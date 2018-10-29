The best Twitter reactions to Bills retiring Thurman Thomas' No. 34 jersey

Thurman Thomas will become the third player with a retired number in Buffalo Bills franchise history when his No. 34 jersey is officially retired during halftime at the Buffalo Bills versus New England Patriots game Monday night at New Era Field. Bills fans left touching photos and tributes on social media with the hashtag #Forever34.

Congrats to my Big Bruh @thurmanthomas Much Deserved. One of the greatest backs to ever touch the field!! #BillsMafia — Fred Jackson (@Fred22Jackson) October 30, 2018

Got this jersey in 1991. Doesn’t fit anymore, but displayed proudly tonight as this guy gets his number retired! Go Bills! #thurmanator #BillsMafia #Forever34 #GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/KXiJsO6agN — Mike Ryan (@ThePrivate327) October 29, 2018

Thurman was the best offensive Buffalo Bill of all time. Unstoppable. So many highlights. I once wrote a “Letter to the Editor” article to the @TheBuffaloNews & said @thurmanthomas was the best thing to happen to this town since the snowblower. Right then. Right now. #34Forever — PCJr (@pmxcrowleyjr) October 29, 2018