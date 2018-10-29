TANNER, Helena M.

TANNER - Helena M. Age 99 of Sanborn, on October 26, 2018 at Northgate Health Care Facility. Preceded in death by husband, James F. Tanner; son, Franklin Heisner; brothers, Arthur, Bruce and Joseph Berger; sister, Clara Gill; survivors include a son, James J. (Angela) Tanner of North Tonawanda, NY; daughter-in-law, Christine Heisner; brothers, Nelson (Shirley), Richard and George (Cora) Berger; and granddaughter, Karen. Visitation at DUBOIS FUNERAL HOME, 2436 Niagara Rd., Wheatfield, on Monday, 2-7 PM. Interment in St. Johns, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Niagara Hospice Inc.