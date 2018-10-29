4 months ago, Series MVP Pearce was in rehab in Buffalo wearing Wings jersey

Just over four months ago, Steve Pearce was toiling on injury rehab with the Buffalo Bisons – and even wearing a "Buffalo Wings" jersey during his two home games for the Herd.

Sunday night, he was at the top of the baseball world as the most valuable player of the World Series.

The Boston Red Sox dispatched the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-1, with Pearce's two-run homer in the first inning off Clayton Kershaw sending the Sox on their way to their fourth title in 15 years.

Pearce was 4 for 12 in the series but they were all monster hits: A tying homer in the eighth inning of Game 4, a three-run double in the ninth inning, the homer off Kershaw and then an insurance solo shot in the eighth.

Pearce became the fourth former Bison to win the Series MVP award – and the first to do it in a season where he appeared in Buffalo. The other three are Cincinnati catcher Johnny Bench (played with Herd in 1967, won award in 1976), Boston outfielder Manny Ramirez (in Buffalo on rehab in 2001, honored at Series in 2004) and Toronto catcher Pat Borders (won Series MVP in 1992, played for Bisons most of 1999).

Pearce has appeared on injury rehab from Toronto for the Herd for two straight years. He was 4 for 11 for Buffalo in four games this season, going 3 for 6 in two home games against the "Rochester Plates" on June 16-17, then going 1 for 6 in two games at Pawtucket.

Strangely enough, his biggest hit of the season was against the Red Sox affiliate: A three-run homer in the opener of a June 19 doubleheader at Pawtucket as the Bisons posted a 4-0 victory.

See the video of Pearce's Series-clinching night below: