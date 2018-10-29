Sidelines (Oct. 29): Football polls, Week Nine honor roll and more

Buffalo News Football Polls

Brackets indicate a first-place votes

*–Indicates tie in voting

Large Schools

Rank School (Class) Record Points LW

1 West Seneca West [8] (A) 9-0 87 1

2 Bennett (AA) 7-2 73 2

3 Lancaster (AA) 8-1 70 3

4 West Seneca East (A) 8-1 61 4

5 Canisius [1] 5-4 54 7

6 Starpoint (A) 7-2 45 6

7 Williamsville North (AA) 6-3 32 5

8 Grand Island 7-2 24 9

9 St. Joe’s 5-4 21 10

10 Orchard Park (AA) 6-3 13 8

Others receiving votes: St. Francis 12, South Park 3.

Pollsters: Mark Adair (WNY Football Weekly), Sean Bruso (Lancaster assistant coach), Sibby Constantino (Trench Trophy), Rick Coburn (Trench Trophy), Dick Gallagher (WNY High School Sports), Tom Langworthy (Jamestown coach), John Lewis (Connolly Cup), Rich Robbins (Canisius coach), Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Dennis Sarow (Connolly Cup).

Small Schools Polls

Rank School (Class) Record Points LW

1 Pioneer [10] (B) 9-0 100 1

2 Southwestern (C) 9-0 86 2

3 Cheektowaga (B) 8-1 84 4

4 Cleveland Hill (C) 8-1 66 6

5 Albion (B) 8-1 51 3

6 Fredonia/Brocton (B) 8-1 49 5

7 CSP (D) 9-0 48 7

8 Wilson (C) 7-2 36 8

9 Maryvale (B) 5-3 18 9

10 Dunkirk (B) 6-2 9 10

Others receiving votes: Maple Grove (D) 2, Randolph/Frewsburg (C) 1.

Pollsters: Adair, William Atlas (Wilson), Bruso, Constantino, Gallagher, Lewis, Sarow, Angelo Sciandra (Tonawanda assistant coach), Rodriguez, Ed Sciera (Trench Trophy), Jay Sirianni (Southwestern).

Honor roll

-- The Trench Trophy nominees for Week Nine are Derek Bauer (Lancaster), Dajuan Franklin (Bennett), Aaren Horvath (Wilson), Jordan Smouse (Clymer-Sherman-Panama), Reynaldo Velasquez (Hutch Tech) and Jonah Wisniewski (Newfane).

These players now are eligible for induction into the Trench Trophy Hall of Fame and for the top senior two-way lineman of the year during the Trophy’s annual Hall of Fame Induction banquet at 6 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Lancaster Elks Lodge.

-- The Jim Kelly Underclassmen of the Week are junior quarterback Aaron Smith of Bennett for offense and junior linebacker Conor Mahony of Lancaster for defense.

-- Here are this week’s Character Athletes of the Week from the Section VI boys and girls soccer finals and the football’s Chuck Funke Bowls, as sponsored by Cross Training Athletics, Intense Milk, Anthony Baldi and Associates. The honorees, who are selected for setting positive examples in speech conduct, love, faith and integrity of the game.

Boys Soccer: Ross Showalter (Clarence), Noah Denz (East Aurora), Caleb Jennings (Ellicottville), Austin Hubert (Hamburg), Abraham Albakri (Lackawanna), Theovie Louzala (Lafayette, Aiden Zerkowski (Lancaster), Jacob Forney (Lewiston Porter), Nick Golando (Maple Grove), Nick Woronowski (North Collins), Jacob Bulich (Randolph), Michael Cammarata (Southwestern), Jamison Reid (Williamsville East), Noah Paquet (Williamsville South).

Girls Soccer: Emma Klein (Amherst), Briana Broadwell (Franklinville), Lenee Bowes (Lew-Port), Marisa Schuppehauer (Maple Grove), Tara Perrault (Niagara Wheatfield), Robin Hidy (North Collins), Harley Robinson (Portville), Madeline Olsen (Will. East)

(Note: The list excludes Class AA and B winners, which have yet to be determined.)

Funke Bowl: Casey Esch (Clarence), Steven Rowland (Franklinville/Ellicottville), Soloman Tarver (Hutch-Tech), Blair Preist (Medina), John Everett (Newfane), Tara Perrault (Niagara Wheatfield), Levi Ganoung (Portville).