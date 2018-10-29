Bills' Shaq Lawson to start with Trent Murphy out against Patriots

There are no real surprises on the Buffalo Bills' list of inactives Monday night.

Quarterback Josh Allen (elbow), running back Taiwan Jones (neck) and defensive end Trent Murphy (knee) are out because of injuries. Cornerback Dontae Johnson and offensive linemen Ike Boettger, Wyatt Teller and Conor McDermott were the other inactives.

Johnson was in the lineup last week, but Ryan Lewis will take his place against his former team. That would be the only thing that could qualify as a mild surprise. Shaq Lawson will start in place of Murphy. Running back LeSean McCoy is active and will start.

Inactive for the Patriots are defensive back Eric Rowe (groin), running back Sony Michel (knee), tight end Jacob Hollister (hamstring), linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee), defensive lineman Geneo Grissom (ankle) and offensive linemen Marcus Cannon (concussion) and Brian Schwenke (foot).