Share this article

print logo
Shaq Lawson will start in place of Trent Murphy on Monday night. (News file photo)

Bills' Shaq Lawson to start with Trent Murphy out against Patriots

| Published | Updated

There are no real surprises on the Buffalo Bills' list of inactives Monday night.

Quarterback Josh Allen (elbow), running back Taiwan Jones (neck) and defensive end Trent Murphy (knee) are out because of injuries. Cornerback Dontae Johnson and offensive linemen Ike Boettger, Wyatt Teller and Conor McDermott were the other inactives.

Johnson was in the lineup last week, but Ryan Lewis will take his place against his former team. That would be the only thing that could qualify as a mild surprise. Shaq Lawson will start in place of Murphy. Running back LeSean McCoy is active and will start.

Inactive for the Patriots are defensive back Eric Rowe (groin), running back Sony Michel (knee), tight end Jacob Hollister (hamstring), linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee), defensive lineman Geneo Grissom (ankle) and offensive linemen Marcus Cannon (concussion) and Brian Schwenke (foot).

Live coverage: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Jay Skurski – Jay Skurski was named one of the 10 best beat writers in the country in 2017 by the Associated Press Sports Editors for his coverage of the Bills. A Lewiston native and St. Francis High School graduate, he's got a passion for golf and strives to be a single-digit handicap.
There are no comments - be the first to comment