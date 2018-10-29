SETLOCK, Marilyn D.

SETLOCK - Marilyn D. October 24, 2018. Loving mother of Daniel, Patrick, and Sissy Driscoll; grandmother of 3 grandchildren; dearest daughter of Betty and the late George Setlock; dear sister of Betty Scheer, Judy (Rodney) Hale, Joseph (Vivian) Setlock, and the late George Setlock, III. A private service was held. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial tributes may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY and/or OLV Basilica. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME.