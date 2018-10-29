Seneca Nation awarded nearly $1 million for housing

The Seneca Nation has been awarded nearly $1 million in federal funding to address hazards in 15 housing units.

The $996,441 Healthy Homes Production Grant generated through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will allow for electrical, plumbing and indoor ventilation improvements.

Low-income residents of the Seneca Nation will be able to apply through the Seneca Nation Housing Authority and its planning department.

"Over the last several years, the Seneca Nation has made unprecedented investments in the services we provide to our people," said Seneca President Todd Gates in a statement Monday.

"Yet many individuals and families in our community live in older homes that can often present unseen health risks. As a nation, we can only be as strong as those who are most vulnerable in our community. This funding of nearly $1 million from HUD will make an important difference in the lives of many Seneca families where it matters most – at home," Gates stated.