Reward offered in fatal February stabbing

Authorities are offering a reward for information in the February homicide of a 47-year-old man found stabbed to death in Buffalo.

Douglas E. Johnson, who was also known as "Pedro," of Buffalo, was found covered in snow on Wick Street, off Broadway five blocks west of Bailey Avenue, on the evening of Feb. 6, police previously said.

Crime Stoppers Buffalo is offering up to $2,500 and the Buffalo Police Department is offering up to $1,500 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 716-867-6161 or submitting a tip through the organization's free mobile app called "Buffalo Tips."

Johnson was killed the same night and just three streets away from Tonya Harvey, 35, who was shot on Shepard Street. Police have not indicated there was any connection between the two deaths.