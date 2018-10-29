Revised tax rate favors Cheektowaga residents in tentative budget

Cheektowaga residents will be getting a break in their tax bills in the tentative budget – from $24.66 to $17.38 per $100,000 of assessed value – thanks to a drop in sewer rates, said Supervisor Diane Benczkowski.

“Mainly the sewer assessment numbers changed, which lowered the sewer rate and reduced that portion of the tax bill to calculate to the lower number,” Benczkowski said.

Brian Krause, director of administration and finance, explained.

“The revised number is due to the fact that the assessment numbers were not finalized in time for our original calculation,” said Kraus. “They rarely are. So we do the calculation with the numbers that we have at the time.”