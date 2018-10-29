Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 29, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to business magnate Bill Gates, born on this date in 1955, “Success is a lousy teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can’t lose.”

EXPERT TESTIMONY – Harry Meyer, a docent and lecturer on Western New York history and architecture, opens the Fall Speaker Series tonight in the Montabaur Heights Events Center at the Brothers of Mercy Campus, 4530 Ransom Road, Clarence. Topic of his free talk at 6:30 p.m. – the symbols on Buffalo City Hall.

Retired financial adviser Dennis Galucki talks about the art of investing at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the weekly IMAGINE Buffalo lunchtime lecture series, which he founded. The free program in the Central Library in downtown Buffalo begins at noon with a Great Courses Video on mutual fund pioneer John Bogel.

Karen Wielinski, author of “One on the Ground,” will talk about the 2009 crash of Continental Flight 3407 into her home in Clarence at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Churchill Memorial United Methodist Church, 8019 Boston State Road, Boston. All are welcome.

LIFE SAVERS – Kevin Hines, who jumped from the Golden Gate Bridge and survived, will introduce his documentary film, “Suicide: The Ripple Effect,” in a free program at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Niagara Street School, 2513 Niagara St., Niagara Falls. A discussion will follow.

The Niagara Falls City School District is sponsoring the program to encourage discussion of suicide and offer information about how to help those who are suicidal. The Niagara County Crisis Services Mobile Crisis Team will be on hand to provide support and services. For more info, visit nfschools.net.

MARK THE DATE – Health plan representatives will answer questions for federal employees and retirees at the next meeting of Chapter 153, National Association of Retired Federal Employees, at 1 p.m. Thursday in Pvt. Leonard Post Jr. Post, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2450 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. It’s free for NARFE members with ID, $5 for non-members.

JUST FOR VETS – Senior Wishes, which grants wishes for people 65 and older, will grant at least one wish a day to veterans from Nov. 12 to 16. Recipients must be residents of Erie or Niagara County, meet the income requirements and be unable to fulfill the wish on their own. For info, call 508-2121 or visit seniorwishes.org.

The SPCA Serving Erie County is waiving adoption fees for past and current military members on dogs 7 years and older and all other animals through Nov. 12. Military ID must be shown. For others, the adoption fees will be half-off. For more info, call 875-7360 or visit YourSPCA.org, where there are photos of adoptable animals and a list of adoption locations.

