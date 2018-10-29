Patrick G. Lucey, 85, former Amherst highway superintendent

Nov. 3, 1932 - Oct. 24, 2018

Patrick G. Lucey served the Town of Amherst and its residents for 22 years as the superintendent of highways. During that time, he authored a number of articles and publications and traveled throughout New York State to give presentations on best practices for town superintendents of highways.

He was also a devout Catholic, who went to daily Mass and prayed for at least two hours every day, said his wife of 37 years, Patricia, who is affectionately known as "Pat 2."

"He was such a good man, very good man, good to everybody," the former Patricia Keller said.

Mr. Lucey, also known as "Pat 1," died Wednesday in Buffalo General Medical Center after a brief illness. He was 85.

Born in Buffalo, he attended Our Lady of Lourdes Grammar School and graduated from Canisius High School. He earned a bachelor's degree in physics from Canisius College in 1954 and completed graduate studies in mathematics, chemistry and physics at the University at Buffalo and Canisius College in 1963.

Mr. Lucey was a mechanic foreman at Sears Roebuck from 1950 to 1953 and joined Westinghouse Electric Corp. as an electrical design and test engineer in 1955. For 22 years, from 1973 to 1995, he served as the Town of Amherst superintendent of highways. Mr. Lucey also taught higher mathematics and physics at Erie Community College North Campus for 10 years.

Mr. Lucey received many awards and proclamations recognizing his many years of service in the Town of Amherst, including recognition for his leadership during the blizzard of 1977.

He was co-author of a mutual aid agreement for village, town, city and county highway departments that now serves as a model for all New York state municipalities. He prepared, published and presented technical papers, attended sessions presented by New York State and Cornell University and taught courses for peers and employees in Erie County towns.

Mr. Lucey served as an officer on the Amherst Heritage Committee; Amherst Gaelic League; Eggertsville Community Organization; New York State Regents Board of Trustees of the Amherst Museum; and Advisory Board of Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. For 40 years, he served as secretary of the Erie County Town Highway Association.

He was named Amherst Irishman of the Year in 2009.

In retirement, Mr. Lucey was designated by the New York State Supreme Court as an expert witness in highway law and design.

He was an active member of St. Benedict Catholic Church. He belonged to the Usher's Society, Holy Name Society, volunteered as a religious education instructor and was a member of the Maria Sanctissima Prayer Group. Mr. Lucey and his wife also coached St. Benedict bowlers for 18 years.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by five sons, Patrick G. Jr., Michael, Timothy, Terence and Daniel; two daughters, Mary Joyce and Maureen D'Angelo; two stepsons, Mark Schrader and Michael Schrader; four stepdaughters, Molly Marie Schrader, Mary Summers, Melissa Hanlon and Maria Hughes; 30 grandchildren; and six grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, in St. Benedict Catholic Church, 3980 Main St., Amherst.