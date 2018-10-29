PAOLONE, Concetta R.

PAOLONE - Concetta R. Of Lewiston, NY, October 28, 2018. Wife of the late Dominick Paolone; mother of Patricia A. (John) Atashian, Rosemary A. (Dr. James) Cumella, and Loretta "Lorie" (Paul Traverse) Tedesco; grandmother of Justin (Mia) Tedesco and Krista (Jeffrey) Gruarin, "Gigi" to Enzo, Luna and Gino Tedesco, and Nolan Gruarin; sister of Thomas, Anthony (Patricia), Rocco (Lourdes), Salvatore (Elaine) Migliazzo and Eleanor (Samuel) Novara; beloved aunt of many nieces, nephews, great- nieces and nephews. Her family will be present on Tuesday from 4-7 PM at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 901 Cayuga Street, LEWISTON, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:00 AM at Holy Family of Jesus, Mary & Joseph Parish, St. Joseph Church, 1413 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls, NY. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com for guest register.