NEWBIGGING, Henry Douglas

NEWBIGGING - Henry Douglas At 100 years, of Tonawanda Twp., October 28, 2018. Husband of the late Bernice Blum Newbigging; dear father of Brother Brian H. Newbigging, OFM Conv., Mark (Nancy) Newbigging, Jan M. (David) DeCarlo, Clair L. Newbigging, and the late Dale M. and Carol Ann Newbigging; loving grandfather of Lynn and Derek (Beth) Newbigging, Christin, Michelle, Jessica DeCarlo; and 4 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Peggy (late Frank) Hacker; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew's R.C. Church, 1525 Sheridan Dr. at Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Please meet at church. Memorial contributions to Foster Parents Mission Club c/o Pine Missionaries 17330 Quincy St., Detroit, MI 48221 are preferred. Please share your condolences online at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com.