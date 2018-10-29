Man in stable condition after being hit by car in Jamestown

A 47-year-old man was struck by a car Sunday night in Jamestown, according to the Jamestown Police Department.

Police said a vehicle traveling south on Washington Street struck the man while he was in the roadway near Forest Avenue.

The man was initially taken to University of Pittsburgh Medical Center-Chautauqua and then transferred to UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pa., with serious injuries. Police said he was listed in stable condition at UPMC Hamot on Monday afternoon.

No charges have been filed.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.