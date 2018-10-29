Man being evaluated after standoff in Seneca Niagara Casino hotel room

A man who barricaded himself inside a hotel room Monday morning in the Seneca Niagara Casino & Hotel in Niagara Falls is undergoing a medical evaluation at an area hospital and may face charges, according to city police.

Police were called to the casino hotel on Sixth Street around 6:30 a.m. Another person who had been in the 10th-floor room with the man had already gotten out by the time police arrived, Niagara Falls Police Superintendent Bryan DalPorto said.

The man, who police said was in his mid-40s, was threatening to harm himself. After a couple hours, hostage negotiators and the department's Emergency Response Team were able to get the man to surrender, DalPorto said. The man, whose name police would not release, made threats involving a weapon, but no weapon was found.

The man was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to be evaluated. Police are looking at the possibility of charges, DalPorto said.