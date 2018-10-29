MALANEY, William H. "Bill"

MALANEY - William H. "Bill"

Age 85, passed away on Thursday, October 25, 2018. Born on August 28, 1933, he was the son of the late William and Olive (Brydges) Malaney, II and step-mother, Grace (Bomberry) Malaney, II. Bill was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force and worked for Sisters of Charity Hospital. In addition to his beloved wife of 61 years, Joan (Andrews) Malaney, Bill is survived by his son, William (Susan) Malaney, IV; grandchildren, William (Stacey) Malaney, V and Deanna (Jason) Collins; great-grandchildren, Madison, Avery and Carter Malaney and Owen Collins. He is also survived by brothers, Kevin (Nancy) Malaney and Joseph Malaney; step-sisters, Karren (late Ross) Salimbene and Sarah LaBarber and sister-in-laws, Delores Malaney and Linda Bomberry. He was also predeceased by his siblings, Shirley (Francis) Rinehart, Dennis Malaney, Gerald Malaney and Michael Malaney; step-brothers, Gregory Bomberry and Darryl Bomberry and step-sister, Cheryl (David) Ducette. Visitation will be privately held with his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 30th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Raphael Parish, 3840 Macklem Ave, Niagara Falls. Everyone assemble at church. Prayers of committal and entombment, concluding with military honors, will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Lewiston, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made to American Diabetes Association. Arrangements are under the direction of Michael R. Goodlander of OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 Military Rd., Niagara Falls, NY. Please visit www.goodlandercares.com for online condolences and read his full obituary.