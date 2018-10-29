LIVINGSTON, Patricia A. (Plunkett)

LIVINGSTON - Patricia A.

(nee Plunkett)

October 28, 2018, at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late William J. Livingston; loving mother of William P. (Tracy) Livingston, Mary Yates, Tricia Livingston and the late Michael J. Livingston; cherished grandmother of Michelle and Sean Yates; devoted great-grandmother to Dean Lewis; dear sister of Helen McLaughlin, Kathleen Finn, and the late James, Jack, Robert Plunkett and Bernadette Graham; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present Tuesday from 5-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd.). Funeral to be held privately. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations may be made to the Michael J. Livingston Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o SUNY FREDONIA, Fredonia, NY 14063. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com