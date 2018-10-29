Kissmas Bash unveils 2018 lineup

Electronic DJ and producer Marshmello has been announced as the headliner for Kiss 98.5's long-running holiday showcase Kissmas Bash, returning to downtown Buffalo at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 in KeyBank Center (1 Seymour H Knox III Plaza).

Pop singer and Disney Channel staple Sabrina Carpenter, R&B/electro-pop singer LAUV and electronic dance trio Cheat Codes will also perform. Bryce Vine, Madison Beer and Loud Luxury round out the bill.

Known for wearing a giant marshmallow helmet while performing, the musician dropped his debut album "Joytime" back in 2016 and has since collaborated with the likes of Selina Gomez, Bastilles, Lil Peep and Khalid. His most recent release "Joytime II" was shared earlier this summer.

Advance tickets are $21.50 to $81.50 and are on sale through the box office, Tickets.com or charge by phone at 888-223-6000. A limited number of VIP ticket packages are also available. Further info can be found here.