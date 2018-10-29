Kevin M. Galvin, 68, retired Buffalo Zoning Board of Appeals official

March 13, 1950 – Oct. 25, 2018

Kevin M. Galvin, of Buffalo, a retired Buffalo city government official, died Thursday in Buffalo General Medical Center after a brief illness. He was 68.

Born in Buffalo, the third of eight children, he was a 1968 graduate of Canisius High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature from the University at Buffalo in 1973.

He tended bar in his father’s tavern, Galvin’s Grill on Bailey Avenue, and joined his father in the University District Democratic Club, where he was active for many years. He also was a member of the Erie County Democratic Committee.

Mr. Galvin joined city government in 1975 and held a supervisory position with the Parking Violations Bureau before he was appointed executive secretary for the Zoning Board of Appeals in 1986. He retired in 2006.

In the 1980s, he was a part-time bartender at the Stuffed Mushroom on Main Street. In retirement, he wintered in Treasure Island, Fla.

Survivors include his mother, Marion A.; four sisters, Patricia A. Morales, Kathleen E. Owens, Karen E. Giancarlo and Debra L. Khoury; and a brother, John R. Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1029 Delaware Ave.