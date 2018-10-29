Jeff Miers’ Gig of the Week: Ali Critelli says goodbye

Singer Ali Critelli has been a fixture on the Buffalo R&B/soul/pop scene for the past 10 years or so, during which time she has worked with a broad range of area musicians, including Robby Takac’s Amungus, as leader of her own trio, and most recently, as leader of a full ensemble that tackles material the singer wrote herself. She’s earned a reputation as a deeply soulful singer who deftly balances serious vocal chops with taste and refinement. And now, she’s leaving us.

That’s right, Critelli is heeding the call she hears emanating from Music City, where she’s heading to begin a new chapter in her musical life in a city where doing so might actually get you noticed by someone who’s willing to spend some money to further your career. Nashville’s gain is our loss, to be sure, but Critelli is Buffalo, through and through, so you know she’ll be back to sing for us some more. In the meantime, some of her many uber-talented friends and fellow musicians will gather at 7 p.m. on Nov. 1 at at Imagine Event Center (71 Military Rd.) for “Ali Critelli & Friends Live – A Send-Off Soiree.” ($15, Tickettailor.com)

Roger Bryan & the Orphans have been busy of late preparing their catalog for Spotify release, including their stone-cold Buffalo classic, 2008’s “Recovery.” Most recently, the Eps “9er” and “Stop to Start” showed up on the band’s page, and I urge you all to add their decidedly robust brand of Rust Belt roots music and Americana to your weekly music diet. Do it before Nov. 3, and you’ll be well prepared for Roger Bryan & the Orphans’ gig at Stamps the Bar (98 Main St., Tonawanda). The guys hit the stage at 9 p.m.

Miller & the Other Sinners, following a killer afternoon set at the Borderland festival in September, are back to offer something that, at first blush, strikes one as completely unexpected, but upon further review, makes sense. Miller and his tribe of massive talents, including longtime cohort, saxophonist/guitarist/vocalist Jay Moynihan, will tackle the estimable catalog of southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd. And if you’ve heard Miller sing in the past, then it all starts to make sense, because it’s likely that his approach to this iconic music will include an emphasis on its southern soul roots and its deep musicality. Which is a long-winded way of begging you not to yell “Play ‘Freebird!’ at The Tralf Music Hall on Nov. 8. The gig, all two set’s worth, kicks off at 7 p.m. sharp. ($10, Ticketmaster.com)