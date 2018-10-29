Share this article

Chris Jacobs

Chris Jacobs secures $75,000 for Hamburg playground upgrades

State Sen. Chris Jacobs has secured $75,000 to support the launch of the Hamburg Central School District's playground handicapped accessibility project.

The funding will allow the school district to start renovating playgrounds at its four elementary schools — Armor, Boston Valley, Charlotte Avenue and Union Pleasant — to ensure accessibility and improved use and performance for all students.

Jacobs will announce the funding at a news conference Monday afternoon.

