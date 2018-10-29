Indigo Girls announce Asbury Hall engagement

Folk duo Indigo Girls will be returning to Buffalo at 7 p.m. March 15 in Babeville's Asbury Hall (341 Delaware Ave.).

The Grammy-winning pair just added a short string of Northeast dates to its busy 2019 to help support its most recent album and latest live catalog addition "Live with the University of Colorado Symphony Orchestra." Recorded in Boulder, Colo., during a 50-date tour back in 2012 and shared this past summer, the raw release finds the duo backed by a 64-piece orchestra during a 22-song set.

Advance tickets are $35 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 2 through the venue's ticket office, Ticketfly.com or charge by phone at 877-987-6487.