HOOPER, Judy L.

HOOPER - Judy L. Of North Collins, NY, entered into rest October 26, 2018, at age 55. Daughter of the late Thomas F. and Violet Faye Hooper; loving sister of Pat Bailey, Tom (Sue) Hooper and the late Andy, Sara, David, Bob, Paul and Debbie Hooper; survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Thursday from 2-4 PM and 6-8:30 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY, where services will follow at 8:30 PM.