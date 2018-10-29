Deaths Death Notices
GRECO, Nora J. (Christopher)
GRECO - Nora J. (nee Christopher)
Of Silver Creek, October 26, 2018.Beloved wife of Joseph; dear mother of Diane (Paul) Pagano; cherished grandmother of Mandi Strek-Greco, Christopher and Marisa Pagano; dearest sister of Joseph (Jeanette) Christopher, Frances (Phillip) Ricchiazza and Gertie Militelo; predeceased by her parents Joseph and Minnie (Flitt) Christopher, Sr.; a son Joseph Greco, Jr.; three sisters: Geraldine Kozuch, Josie Blanco and Phyllis Bonfessuto. Friends may call at the Hole-Parker Funeral Chapel, 160 Central Ave., Silver Creek on Tuesday from 5-8p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 165 Central Ave., Silver Creek on Wednesday at 10a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.holeparkerfc.com.
Funeral Home:
Hole-Parker Funeral Chapel
