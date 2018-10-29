Share this article

print logo
(John Hickey/Buffalo News)

First Ward race is only competitive campaign in Tonawanda city, town

| Published | Updated

Incumbent William J. Reece faces challenger Thomas A. Newman in the race for the First Ward seat on the Tonawanda Common Council next week.

Reece was appointed to the seat in February to replace Charles Gilbert, who resigned that month to take a full-time job as Mayor Rick Davis' administrative assistant.

Reece holds the Democratic, Working Families and Green party lines. Newman holds the Republican and Conservative lines.

Also, City Attorney S. Michael Rua, who replaced Ronald Trabucco in January, is running unopposed for election to the job.

And in the Town of Tonawanda, Justice Daniel T. Cavarello faces no opponent in his bid for re-election. He has served as a town justice since first winning appointment in 2010.

Stephen T. Watson – Stephen T. Watson reports on development, real estate and business in the towns of Amherst and Clarence, along with development, government and school districts throughout the Northtowns. A native of the Town of Tonawanda, he worked at the Post-Standard newspaper in Syracuse before starting at The Buffalo News in 2001.
There are no comments - be the first to comment