First Ward race is only competitive campaign in Tonawanda city, town

Incumbent William J. Reece faces challenger Thomas A. Newman in the race for the First Ward seat on the Tonawanda Common Council next week.

Reece was appointed to the seat in February to replace Charles Gilbert, who resigned that month to take a full-time job as Mayor Rick Davis' administrative assistant.

Reece holds the Democratic, Working Families and Green party lines. Newman holds the Republican and Conservative lines.

Also, City Attorney S. Michael Rua, who replaced Ronald Trabucco in January, is running unopposed for election to the job.

And in the Town of Tonawanda, Justice Daniel T. Cavarello faces no opponent in his bid for re-election. He has served as a town justice since first winning appointment in 2010.