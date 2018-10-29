Share this article

Eden man pleads guilty to attempted burglary in Hamburg house fire

An Eden man pleaded guilty to attempted burglary Monday in connection with an August 2017 house fire that forced the occupants to flee their home.

Nicholas Harms, 33, faces a maximum of seven years when he is sentenced Nov. 21  by Erie County Court Judge Michael Pietruszka for the felony, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The early morning fire started Aug. 22, 2017, in the attached garage of a home on Rosedale Avenue in the Village of Hamburg. A family of five asleep inside the house escaped the flames by climbing out a second-story window, prosecutors said. Police located Harms nearby. He had a debit card and other stolen property from inside the residence, according to prosecutors.

