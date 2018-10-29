Driver faces DWI, other charges after crashing into creek bed

A woman was arrested on driving while intoxicated and other charges after a Saturday morning crash in which her vehicle went airborne, hit two trees and came to rest in a creek bed in Olean, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.

Brittany Clark, 25, of Hornell, who was not injured in the crash, was arrested just before 1 a.m. on charges of felony DWI, failure to keep right, speed not reasonable and unlicensed operator.

Deputies said they were first notified by the Olean Police Department of a possible hit-and-run in Olean. Deputies said they located a vehicle matching the description turning from Route 16 onto Godfrey Hollow Road at a high rate of speed. Deputies said the vehicle then went off the road and airborne over a driveway, hitting two trees before coming to a rest in a creek bed near the Olean Town Highway Building.

Clark, who was treated and released from Olean General Hospital for minor injuries, was arraigned in Portville Town Court and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail. She is due back in Olean Town Court at a later date.