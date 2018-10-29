DIPIRRO, Calvin J.

DIPIRRO - Calvin J. Of Hamburg, October 28, 2018. Husband of Joyce (nee Adams); father of Marilyn (Matthew) Rosiek, Dwayne (Mary) and Kimberly Dipirro; brother of John (Carol) Dipirro; also survived by 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Services private. Flowers declined. Mr. Dipirro was a member and Past Master of Charles W. Cushman Lodge 879 F. & A.M., and Ismailia Temple. Register at

