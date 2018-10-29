Daniel Scott leaving Park for powerhouse prep school Oak Hill Academy

Scholastic basketball fans in Western New York who had hopes of seeing Daniel Scott play as a senior can still do that – the next time Oak Hill Academy is scheduled to play a nationally televised game.

Scott, one half of perhaps the best backcourt in Western New York last season, has confirmed to The News that he is transferring from defending New York State Federation Class A champion Park School to the renowned prep school in Virginia that has produced countless Division I college players and several NBA players – including Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant and Rajon Rondo.

Oak Hill coach Steve Smith also has confirmed the move and Scott is listed on the Oak Hill roster on the program's website.

Scott, who has offers from Canisius, Niagara and Kent State, has scored more than 1,700 points at the varsity level since making his debut as an eighth-grader with Christian Central Academy. He transferred to Park School before his sophomore campaign. He previously played junior varsity at Williamsville North.

“I always thought I’d deserve (a shot at playing for prep school), but I didn’t think I’d get the opportunity,” Scott said. “Now that I have it I’m just ready to fight for it.”

Oak Hill began its season last week. Scott was scheduled to head to the school Tuesday and perhaps suit up for Thursday's game.

Even though the 6-foot-1 leaper with ball-handling skills is joining the program in-season, he’s confident he’ll be able to earn playing time.

“I talked to coach. I have an equal opportunity to get playing time just like everybody else,” Scott said.

At Park, he and classmate Noah Hutchins came up huge last season as juniors in leading the Pioneers to a 25-win season and to their second Federation championship in four years.

Both shined their brightest in Federation Tournament of Champions.

Scott poured in a team-high 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a rout of New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association champion Amityville in the semifinals. In the final, he and Hutchins led the buzzer-beating-comeback win against Albany Academy. In that final, Scott finished with 20 points as he and Hutchins combined for 31 of the Pioneers’ final 35 points. Scott earned first-team All-Federation Tournament honors as a result of his efforts.

Messages have been left for Park coach Rich Jacob and school athletic director Marcus Hutchins.

He is the third Park player to transfer, following the August decisions of Julian Eziukwu and John Orogun.

The 6-9 Eziukwu transferred to Lee Academy in Maine. Eziukwu no longer met scholastic age eligibility requirements. Though classified as a junior last year, Eziukwu turned 19 in June. Those playing athletics for the coming season must not turn 19 before July 1.

Orogun, a 6-foot-11 rising junior, transferred to New Jersey basketball power St. Benedict's.