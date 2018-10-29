Daemen president to chair NCAA Division II Council

Daemen College president Gary Olson was elected chairman of the NCAA's Division II President's Council at the organization's October meeting. The council includes 16 presidents or chancellors from Division II institutions across the country. He also will hold a seat on the NCAA Board of Governors, which oversees issues on all levels of NCAA-sponsored intercollegiate athletics.

Olson succeeded Dr. Glenn Jones, president of Henderson State University in Arkansass.

Olson came to Daemen in 2012 from Idaho State University where he was provost and vice president for academic affairs.

D'Youville advanced in AMCC women's soccer

D'Youville (5-2-2) will face Mount Aloysius (7-1-1) in Cresson, Pa., at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in semifinal game of the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference women's soccer playoffs.

D'Youville advanced with a 2-0 victory over Franciscan on Saturday at Dobson Field. Makenna Magee and her sister Magan scored for the Spartans and Megan Dulniak (Cheektowaga) made four saves.

The D'Youville-Mount Aloysius winner will advance to the AMCC championship game against the winner of Wednesday's semifinal between No. 1 Penn State Behrend and No. 5 Penn State Altoona.

MAC honors for UB's Mitrovic

Sophomore outside hitter Andrew Mitrovic of the University at Buffalo was named Mid-American Conference East Offensive Player of the Week for the fifth time this season in women's volleyball. Mitrovic had 45 total kills combined in five-set victdories at Miami and over Bowling Green last week.

Bengals Moser gets diving honor

Buffalo State's Justin Moser (Kenmore West) was named SUNYAC Men's Diver of the week after winning three of the four events, two on the 3-meter board and one on the 1-meter, in meets against Rochester and Monroe Community College.

Bona soccer player honored

St. Bonaventure senior Kosi Nwafornso, a native of Nigeria shared Atlantic 10 Conference Offensive PLayer of the Week with Fordham's Janos Loebe in men's soccer. Nwafornso scored the winning goal and assisted on another in a 2-0 win over Howard, then assisted on one goal and scored to tie the game in a 2-2 match against Duquesne.

Clarence grad leads SUNYAC stats

Brockport's Kelsey Devine (Clarence) finished her senior season as the SUNYAC field hockey leader in defensive saves with 12 overall and was tied for third in NCAA Division III. She was named SUNYAC Defensive Player of the Week.