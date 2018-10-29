Chautauqua County Historical Society to celebrate Armistice Day centennial

The Chautauqua County Historical Society is partnering with other historians across the county on a centennial celebration of Armistice Day, known as Veterans Day, Nov. 11 at the 1891 Fredonia Opera House.

According to organizers, the event will feature local municipal historians who will share stories culled from the era of World War I.

"Whether it is a story of home front activities, a local soldier or nurse, or wartime production, I'll bet each of our communities has an interesting story about that time period," said County Historian Michelle Henry in a statement Monday.

The county historical society will share details of Silver Creek resident and Army Pvt. Cecil Barbeau's diary, which focuses on his military service in Europe. Barbeau died shortly after the conclusion of World War I as a result of health complications suffered from his exposure to toxic nerve gas used on the Western Front.

Tentative time for the free event is 4 to 6 p.m., organizers said.