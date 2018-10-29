Buffalo Without Borders celebrates century of immigrant assistance

The fundraising dinner that celebrates Buffalo’s history as a city of immigrants is Buffalo Without Borders.

This year’s evening of tastes, sights and shopping from around the world is set for Nov. 8, at Statler City, 107 Delaware Ave., from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The 2018 edition also marks the 100th year of service of beneficiary International Institute of Buffalo, which began helping foreign-born Western New Yorkers integrate into their new home town in 1918.

Food offerings, including many cuisines enjoyed by Buffalo residents offers a trip around the world, and attendees get a “passport” to stamp as they go.

From Polish sauerkraut pierogi offered by Ru’s Pierogi to Sun Restaurant’s Burmese black rice pudding, from Osteria 166’s Italian chicketta crostini to the Indian vegetarian tomato cashew curry from Smita’s Indian Cooking Social, adventurous eaters can find flavors to transport them.

Other countries represented through food and drink include Mexico, France, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Greece, China, and Guatemala.

There’s also a souk with gifts and henna hand-painting, from the folks at West Side Bazaar, Global Villages, Blue Table Chocolates and elsewhere. Entertainment will include international dance troupes and live music.

Tickets, $50 general admission, $30 student, include soft drinks. There will be a cash bar. Tickets are available through iibuffalo.org, or call 883-1900.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.