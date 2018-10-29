Inbound Skyway reopens to traffic Wednesday morning

It's been a summer of slow going for area motorists, but the end is in sight — especially for commuters who take the Skyway.

With the rehabilitation of the highway's inbound lanes completed, those lanes will reopen to traffic Wednesday morning.

The first phase of the $29.8 million project — which kept traffic limited to one way, either inbound or outbound, depending on the time of day — included rehabilitating the concrete road deck, replacement of bridge joints, and minor steel repairs.

During construction, inbound-only traffic has been allowed during the morning commute, while outbound-only motorists have traveled the road during the afternoon and evening commute and on weekends.

Work next year will move to the outbound side. Construction is scheduled to be finished in 2020.