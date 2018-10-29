How we see it: Picks for Patriots-Bills game in Week 8

VIC CARUCCI

Could there be a worse time for one of the NFL’s best teams to come to town? The Buffalo Bills are a dumpster fire. Their offense is a joke and their defense has shown a capacity for being just as awful at any time. If their effort is anywhere near as lifeless as it was at Indianapolis last week, the result figures to be even more humiliating than that 32-point loss against a 1-5 opponent … if that’s even possible. Patriots 34, Bills 10.

JAY SKURSKI

The last time the Patriots came to town for a prime-time game, they handed the Bills their worst-ever loss, 56-10. That feels like it's in play here given how badly the Bills are performing at the moment – and how well the Tom Brady-led New England offense is humming along. Patriots coach Bill Belichick can talk the Bills up like they're the '85 Bears, but let's not kid ourselves: This might be the best team in the league against the worst. Patriots 38, Bills 13.

MARK GAUGHAN

In general, it’s good to take the underdog with a double-digit spread in the NFL. Historically, the double-digit dog covers about 53 percent, and double-digit home dogs cover considerably more than that. But how can you pick Bills, given the current state of the offense? New England is averaging 30.6 points a game. The Pats won, 23-3, in Buffalo last year in what was a very good performance by the Bills’ defense. Patriots 30, Bills 13.

RACHEL LENZI

The Bills showed few signs of life in a loss last weekend at Indianapolis. The Colts decimated the Bills' defense, which got no help from its front seven. There’s no sign of the Bills gaining or having a serviceable quarterback, either, and that means more trouble as they prepare to host the Patriots. New England is on a four-game winning streak, and the Bills are floundering. The Patriots should handle this AFC East meeting with ease. Patriots 31, Bills 10.

JASON WOLF

Derek Anderson might be able to help the Bills’ anemic offense find the end zone in his second start. But there’s no chance Buffalo can keep pace with Tom Brady and the Patriots, who have scored at least 38 points in each of their last four games. The Bills haven’t scored that much in their last four games combined. Patriots 31, Bills 16.