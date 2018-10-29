BORY, Elsie I.

BORY - Elsie I. October 28, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Bory; dearest mother of Christine (late Edward) Jarka and Arlene (Richard) Waligur; survived by 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Prayer Service to be held on Tuesday morning at 10 AM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks out of William St.). Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com.