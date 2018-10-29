[BN] Blitz newsletter: Get ready for the Bills' primetime matchup with the Patriots

For the first time in a decade, Monday Night Football comes to Buffalo.

In the words of Western New Yorker Rob Gronkowski, "it's going to be nuts," tonight at New Era Field when the Bills meet the Patriots.

Pregame primer: Jay Skurski covers everything you need to know for the 8:30 p.m. kickoff, including five storylines to watch. Dive deeper into the matchup with Vic Carucci's Take Five and Jay's scouting report.

LeSean McCoy clears concussion protocol: The Pro Bowl running back is expected to play, the Bills announced Sunday. In nine Monday Night Football games, McCoy has averaged 79.9 yards per game with five touchdowns.

Vic Carucci: "Call it a game between teams in the same division. Call it the Buffalo Bills’ annual chance to win the lottery, catch lightning in a bottle or find a needle in a haystack. Call it almost anything you like. Just don’t call what the Bills and New England Patriots have a rivalry."

Inside the Bills: "Bills General Manager Brandon Beane has shown since taking over 18 months ago that he’s not afraid to make deals, including two last year near the deadline," Jay Skurski writes. "Will he get in on the action Tuesday? How he answers that question will give us a look at Beane’s philosophy in building a team."

Mark Gaughan's X's and O's: Great special teams is another credit in Bill Belichick's legacy.

Play to watch: Mark diagrams the Patriots' 3-4 front with nickel personnel.

One-on-One Coverage: Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas reminisces with Vic Carucci ahead of Monday's number retirement.

Mailbag: Should the Bills consider signing Chad Kelly?

