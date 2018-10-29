Bills' Tremaine Edmunds out vs. Patriots with concussion

Buffalo Bills rookie linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was being diagnosed with a concussion and is in the league-mandated concussion protocol.

Edmunds, who led the Bills with eight tackles in the first half, was injured when his head appeared to make contact with fullback James Develin as Edmunds attempted a tackle.

Julian Stanford replaced Edmunds and blew up a third-down play for New England, setting up a Patriots punt in the third quarter. But he struggled in the fourth quarter, especially on touchdown drive by New England.