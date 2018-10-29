BENJAMINS, John Karl

BENJAMINS - John Karl Beloved husband of Janet; devoted father of Maija and Jani and grandfather of Ella, Mina, Jordyn, Serena, and Karlis; caring brother of Antons and Ieva Benjamins Abers; thought fondly of by sisters-in-law JoAnne Sullivan and Joyce Heath, cousins Ilona Pryor and Anita Alcarez, and many nieces and nephews; passed away September 29, 2018, at Harbor Point of Centerville Memory Care. Born in Riga, Latvia, December 16, 1939, to John and Marija Ozols Benjamins. After escaping the Soviet occupation, his family was sponsored by the West Roxbury Congregational Church in 1949. Graduated from The English High School; received a B.A. in History from Boston University, and an M.S. and PhD. in Psychology from the University of Utah. Became a Licensed Western River Guide. Served honorably in the Massachusetts and Utah Army National Guard. Volunteered and later worked as a Youth Director at the West Roxbury YMCA; taught at the University of Utah; was a psychologist for St. Lawrence County Mental Health Services in Potsdam, New York; and was in Private Practice in western New York for 35 years. John was always pleased to be able to help his clients and to be respected by his colleagues. He returned to Latvia several times to acquire and manage family property. John especially enjoyed being with his children and grandchildren, including spending family summer vacations in Eastham, Cape Cod for 41 years; reading, biking, wine tasting, attending movies, participating in outdoor activities, and traveling. He and Janet visited most of the USA and Canada, and 6 of the 7 continents. John talked with the penguins in Antarctica; walked on the Great Wall of China; photographed the Big 5 in Tanzania; explored the ruins of Machu Picchu; marveled at fields of flowering tulips in Holland; and made yearly sojourns to the Grand Tetons and Yellowstone. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, November 10, 2018, at NICKERSON FUNERAL HOME, Orleans, Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the YMCA; Boston University or to the University of Utah. He is missed. For condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com