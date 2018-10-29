Perry barn fire causes $300,000 damage

A malfunctioning piece of farm equipment Sunday sparked a barn fire in the Town of Perry that caused an estimated $300,000 in damage to the equipment, according to Wyoming County Emergency Services.

The fire was reported at 5:10 p.m. on Slocum Road.

The Emergency Services Office said a passerby who stopped to assist putting out the fire suffered smoke inhalation and was transported by ambulance to Wyoming County Community Hospital, where the individual was treated and released.

Firefighters from Perry, Perry Center, Silver Springs, Castile, Leicester and Mount Morris worked for 3 1/2 hours to put out the blaze, the Emergency Services Office said.

Fire investigators determined the fire was started by a malfunction in the engine compartment of a farm feed truck parked inside the barn.

The feed truck was destroyed, while the barn sustained minor damage, according to the Emergency Services Office.