ZOGARIA - Russell J. "Junior"

October 25, 2018 of Depew, NY. Beloved husband of the late Doreen M. (nee Jones); dear father of Cheryl (Donald) Mylar, Russell, Diane, Mark, Lynn (David Cunningham) and Keith (Michele) Zogaria; brother of Augustine (Marlene), Barbara (Anthony) Notaro, Anthony "Richie" (late Mary), Linda and Donald Zogaria; also survived by 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Junior was a member of Teamsters Local 449 and retired from Red Star Express after 38 years of service. Arrangements by BUFFALO NIAGARA CREMATION SERVICE, 855-1411.