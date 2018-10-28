WOZNIAK, Sharon D. (Aldridge)

Passed away on Thursday, October 25, 2018, at Kendal at Granville. Sharon was born in Buffalo, New York on March 2, 1944 to the late Edward C. and Grace (Hoffman) Aldridge. In 1962, Sharon graduated from Depew High School, Depew, New York. For 46 years, she was employed by Scott Aviation and Scott Health and Safety Division of TYCO where she retired as the International Trade Compliance Manager. Sharon's love for animals was a large part of her life. She trained and showed Quarter Horses in New York. Later, in North Carolina, she bred Pembroke Welsh Corgis, with which she competed in show and agility. She is survived by her brothers, Edward H. Aldridge, of Leawood, Kansas and Carl L. (Edwina) Aldridge of Grand Island, New York; sister-in-law, Betty Aldridge of Heath, Ohio; nieces, nephews, and special friends. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Robert Wozniak; brothers, Robert and James Aldridge; and sister-in-law, Ellen Aldridge. A family memorial will be held at a later date in West Seneca, New York. The family would like to thank the Kendal at Granville staff and Hospice of Central Ohio for their love, dedication, and care during her illness. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kendal at Granville Staff Appreciation Fund, 2158 Columbus Rd., Granville, Ohio 43023 or to Foundation of Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 458, Newark, Ohio or to Licking County Humane Society, 875 Thornwood Drive, Heath, Ohio 43056.