WOODS, Michael Patrick

WOODS - Michael Patrick Michael Patrick Woods, 62, of Industry, formerly of Eden, NY, passed away peacefully Friday, October 26, 2018 at Good Samaritan Hospice surrounded by his wife and daughters. Born May 7, 1956 in Springville, NY, the son of the late Henry and Betty (Coleman) Woods, he was a veteran of the US Navy. Michael enjoyed spending time with his family and football Sunday. He loved aviation and going to air shows. Michael was always working on a new project, he was always able to build or fix anything. He is survived by his loving wife, Jill C. (Strawbrich) Woods; four daughters, Shawna (Jason) Granato, Jenna (Samuel Varano Jr.) Woods, Amanda Woods, and Lauren Woods; three brothers, Joe (Mary Lou) Woods, Hank (Elaine) Woods, and Timothy Woods; sister, Ellen (Christopher) Bugajewski; five grandchildren, Abigail, Allyson, Annabelle, Taylor, And Gage; two dear friends, Allan Myers, and Evan DeChellis; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm and Wednesday from 10 am until the time of service at 11 am in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Rev. Lee Bittner will officiate.