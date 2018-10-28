WIRTH, John E.

WIRTH - John E. October 26, 2018 at age 86. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Steg) Wirth and the late Shirley (nee Gardiner) Wirth; father of Ralph (Jean) Wirth, Lori (Brian) Anauo, David (Tasha Northrup) Wirth, Jennifer (Jeff Sargent) Carpenter and the late John Wirth; grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; brother of the late Janet (Gene) Pickler; also survived by nieces. The family will be present to receive friends on Saturday, November 3rd, from 12-1 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5200 Sheridan Drive (at Hopkins Rd.) where Funeral Services will follow at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in John's name to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com